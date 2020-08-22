We Will Continue To Learn From Obasanjo – Tambuwal

Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on August 22, 2020.

Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday said former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, continues to remain relevant for consultations on issues of governance and challenges in Nigeria.

The Governor made the remarks while paying an unscheduled visit at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence of the former President, according to a spokesman for Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi.

The statement said the duo met behind closed doors for about an hour.

After the meeting, the governor hinted that they had a successful parley and he was happy that the elder statesman was in high spirit despite the Covid-19 pandemic atmosphere.

“You know Baba is our leader, statesman,” he said. “And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance, that is why we have come this afternoon. And, we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto state.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We prayed that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may him and all of us survive this Covid-19 pandemic.”

On governance in Sokoto state, the governor spoke on efforts of his administration to restore permanent stability after the recent outbreak of banditry.

“We are re-establishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry,” he said.

“Peace is returning and people are back to their farms and villages. Those of us in the IDPs camps are back in our homes and villages now. We are doing our best as a state government to ensure that we engender security. And we are doing our best to provide development and employment for our people,” Tambuwal disclosed.

The governor, who arrived in Obasanjo’s residence at about 2:30 pm and left at 3:30 pm, was accompanied by eight members of his special advisers.