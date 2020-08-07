We will defend our votes, say Edo youths 

By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

Youths from the 18 local governments have said they are ready to defend their votes.

The youth, under the aegis of Edo Youths for Progress, said they would ensure that an unpopular candidate was not foisted on the people.

Speaking with reporters in Benin, through their Secretary, Osahon Isibor, the youth urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), police and other security agencies to ensure the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.

They said: “We are worried over the rising incidence of violence in Edo State, ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

“Edo people are wiser. We want to remind the people planning to unleash mayhem that nobody has a monopoly of violence.

“We will come out en masse to vote for the candidate of our choice on September 19, and we will do everything to protect our votes.”

The youth called for a peaceful, free and fair election.

