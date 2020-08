The President-General, Igbo Community in Bauchi, Chidi Chukwunta, has said that the fact that the country is centred on a tripod of tribes, the Igbo extraction would mobilise for the emergence of its kinsmen as president in 2023. Chukwunta made the statement in Bauchi on Sunday after being sworn in as the new President of […]

The post ‘We will mobilise for Igbo presidency in 2023’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

