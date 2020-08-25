We Will No Longer Let The Police And Army Kill And Slaughter Us, We Will Revenge- IPOB

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has directed its members to halt holding meetings in Enugu for the meantime.

This is coming after following the incident between the IPOB and the DSS last Sunday at Emene, Enugu State.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, on Monday, said the decision was necessary to allow the group appraise and handle the “unprovoked and unwarranted attack by the Nigerian security agencies on armless IPOB members”.

Emma Powerful vowed that the IPOB would avenge the attack and the killing of its members.

Similarly, the Enugu State Police Command confirmed the arrest of five IPOB members arrested after the attack and said they would be charged to court after investigations into the incident were concluded.

Meanwhile, the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has allegedly ordered his members to defend themselves in the event of an unprovoked attack by security operatives.

Emma Powerful further confirmed this development saying: “Yes, our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave the order on Sunday night during his worldwide broadcast that any time Nigeria security personnel attack our members without provocation, IPOB will reciprocate immediately and those saboteurs and inconsequential traitors must go down without delay.

“Time has gone, IPOB would no longer allow soldiers and police in Nigerian uniforms to be killing and slaughtering innocent and unarmed citizens of Biafra. Therefore, Nigeria police must leave IPOB members alone; we are not happy seeing our people are being murdered in cold blood without any offence.

“We remain peaceful in our agitation but nobody should take our stand for granted because we must respond accordingly. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a patient man who loves his people Biafra and other tribes scattered all over Nigeria.

“Oduduwa’s Amotekun is armed, Fulani Miyetti Allah is armed, Fulani terror herdsmen are armed, Fulani funded bandits are armed, Fulani Ansaru Brigade is armed. They all gather in public without any military interference.

“But as soon as Biafran youths congregate in any location to pray, every Nigerian military formation including police, DSS, Army, Air force stationed in Biafraland will descend on them, firing indiscriminately with the intention of killing as many innocent people as possible because IPOB is a peaceful movement.

“The most shocking and annoying thing is that some journalists report the attack on our innocent members as clash, clash with whom. How can armless Biafran youths clash with well-armed Nigerian security personnel who invaded the praying and meeting place of our innocent members and attacked them unprovoked? Please, we appeal to journalists to always put the situations in proper perspective so that the world would know the true position of what our people are going through”.

Finally, Emma Powerful accused the United Kingdom and the United States of America of keeping silence in the midst of the attack on IPOB members, saying it was proof that “this ongoing Muslim extermination of Judeo-Christian Biafrans has the official backing of both countries”.

