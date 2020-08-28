We will not fold our arms, watch PDP supporters maimed by opposition, Orbih warns

By Gabriel Enogholase

CHAIRMAN of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has condemned in strong terms the assassination attempt on the Chairman of Owan East Local Council, Mr. Andrew Osigwe and his family, by gunmen.

Addressing party faithful during the reelection campaign of the Edo State Governor and PDP candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in Oghede, Ovia North East Local Government Area yesterday, Chief Orbih warned that the leadership of the party will not fold their arms and watch its supporters and members being maimed and slaughtered by the opposition.

The PDP chieftain also called for investigation and prosecution of all those involved in the dastardly act, urging the Police and other security agencies in the state to live up to their responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Orbih said, “Let me use this opportunity to condemn, in a very strong term, the attack on the Chairman of Owan East Local Government Council, Andrew Osigwe, and his family.

“They shot at his residence and after two hours when they didn’t hear any news of his death, they came back to launch another attack. It was then that the police responded.

“This election will not be won with guns; the people’s votes will count. Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the commissioner of police in Edo State, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, not to let criminals destroy his reputation.”

He continued: “You have a responsibility to protect Edo citizens as we prepare for the election. For us as a political party, we will not fold our hands and watch our supporters slaughtered because of their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“This election is about our state; those who want to take us back are the ones behind this type of behavior. Yesterday, the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), including their former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and their candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu were in that local government area.”

“We are not in the jungle; those who called themselves ‘Tigers and Lions’ should know that we have a zoo. They should find their way to the zoo. We are not a lawless society.

“I watched a video where someone was parading himself with a Lion in his residence; I believe we have laws in this state. Those who are in charge should take appropriate actions because we don’t want animals to attack our citizens.”

On his part, Obaseki said: “The fight in Edo today is over how we are going to use taxpayers’ money to work for the people. How to construct roads to your doorsteps is my major concern.

“I am concerned about the cost of living; how to bring electricity and roads to my people; how we are going to live a better life.”

“There are enough resources and funds to work but some few individuals are saying that they must be the ones to control it. Are they blind to see that there is a large population in this area? They also failed to construct this Oghede Road.”

“When it’s about their pockets they aren’t blind. So, this government is about changing that narrative. There is no amount of fight and charm that will stop us.

“If they come into power, they will empower their Lions and Tigers to embezzle the money. For us to finish all the work we have started, I need your support. Use your Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to vote massively for PDP,”

Vanguard News Nigeria