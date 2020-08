Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Thursday said that the state would resist any attempt by anybody to forcefully take over the state House of Assembly. Obaseki said he would do everything within his constitutional powers to protect the sovereignty of the house and the state. “For us as the executive, we will use the […]

The post We will resist attempts to take over Edo Assembly, says Obaseki appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...