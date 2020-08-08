We will resist plot to impeach Obaseki, rig election, says Wike

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Nyesom Wike of Rivers State vowed that the PDP would resist alleged plot to impeach Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Wike, who is the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the election, asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community to prevail on the APC to stop the needless violence in Edo, play by the rules of the game and allow Edo people to freely choose their governor.

He asked the people to hold the APC responsible if the violence snowballed into breakdown of law and order in Edo.

He said: “Let me say clearly that our party at the campaign council totally condemns the illegal and provocative invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly by the thugs of the APC and the purported impeachment of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House.

“An invalid assemblage of 17 lawmakers-elect with no legitimate claims of the membership of the Edo State House of Assembly cannot lawfully convene in the private residence of Pastor Ize Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate to unseat and effect a change of leadership in the Edo State House of Assembly.

“Fortunately, the purported impeachment of the speaker is a mere charade, completely futile and exists only in the imagination of the evil perpetrators and their crude and unintelligent co-travellers and sponsors.

“It is now clear to all discerning minds that what is happening in Edo is a prepared script by the sinking opposition APC to intimidate PDP and illegally impeach its candidate, Godwin Obaseki having seen clearly that they cannot win the September, 20, 2020 election without any miracle.”

