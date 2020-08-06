We will Retrieve Resources Stolen During Ajimobi Administration – Gov. Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has stated that he will ensure that billions of Naira stolen during the previous administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi will be retrieved.

Makinde said his administration mean serious business and are striving to reduce infrastructural deficit in the state.

Recall that Ajimobi died in June as a result of coronavirus complications.

Makinde said this at an event to mark the flag-off of the construction of the 21km Ajia-Airport-New Ife expressway road, in Ajia town

The governor said the retrieved funds would be used to develop the state’s infrastructure.

“Our administration means business. We will drastically reduce the infrastructure deficit in Oyo state in the shortest possible time. And this is how economies work: investors will only go where they can be assured of profits,” Taiwo Adisa, the governor’s chief press secretary, quoted him to have said.

“In order to achieve this, we must strategise on how to increase our spending on infrastructure, because what we collect from Abuja every month from federal allocation is not even enough to pay the salaries. So, the new strategies on how to increase our spending on infrastructure is what we are doing here in Oyo State.

“I heard somebody criticizing us on radio concerning the N100bn bond and was of the opinion that this administration wants to put the state in debt. I think our people need to start telling them that Governor Makinde is not like that. For the period of eight years they spent in office, they were only preoccupied with how to corner N1bn monthly into their private pockets every day they went to the office.

“They spent 96 months in office; that means they have Oyo States N96bn with them. We will retrieve every fund that belongs to Oyo people for the purpose of infrastructure development.”

“So, tell them that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Oyo State is coming for them. I want to assure you that we will retrieve the stolen money of the state from them and use the funds to build infrastructure like this,” Makinde said.

