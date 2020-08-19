Wedding Bells: Rapper Erigga Is Getting Married To His Long Time Girlfriend

Erigga And Morenike

Wedding bells! In a post on Instagram, Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, popularly known as Erigga has announced that he and the love of his life Morenike are set to get married on the 3rd of October.

Attaching images of himself and his darling, he captioned the first images: “#NIGGA2020 who is ready to chop jollof rice Oct 3rd?” and the second post, he wrote: “#NIGGA2020 you no go fall in love or you want make we push you OCT 3rd?”

This has generated lots of happy reactions from his fans and many dropped their congratulatory messages.

Erigga began his music career in early 2010. He has worked with several producers, PFizzy, Snow Man, and Phizy Joe. Erigga’s first musical release was “Mo Street Gan”. The music video for the song was shot in Nigeria, directed by Akin Alabi. The song became Radio Continental’s theme song.

In 2013, Erigga released “Coupé Décalé ft Shuun Bebe”. The music video for the song was endorsed by TV stations in Nigeria. In early 2014, he released another single titled “Love No Be Garri”, featuring Jimoh Waxiu.

On 17 July 2017 Erigga released his album A Trip To The South which includes Orezi, Skales, Duncan Mighty, and many others. While in 2018, Erigga released another hit single titled “Motivation” featuring Victor AD. This song has gained over a million views on YouTube.