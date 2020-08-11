Weighty allegation

Editorial

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum had cause lately to once again call out the military over the protracted counter-insurgency war being waged against Boko Haram terrorists in his state. He accused troops of sabotaging the very war they are prosecuting, thus delaying its being successfully brought to an end.

Zulum spoke following an ambush suspected to be by insurgents on July 29, against his convoy in Baga, Kukawa council area, while visiting the town en route Monguno to distribute food to internally displaced persons (IDPs). He insisted that contrary to the general notion that he was attacked by insurgents, soldiers were behind the incident. The governor’s convoy came under a hail of gunfire as it rode through Baga on the fateful day, necessitating that his personal security handlers bundle him out of his vehicle into an armoured tank that scurried him off the scene. He had reportedly received ‘all clear’ from the military to go into the town. Although he emerged unhurt, two security aides and a police officer attached to his convoy sustained injuries.

Speaking on the heels of that attack, Zulum wondered why troops had not been able to secure Baga despite the number of troops deployed there over the past year. “You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here. If you cannot take over Baga, which is less than five kilometres from your base, then we should forget about Baga,” he told the army commanding officer present. He later upscaled the argument, saying military saboteurs and not insurgents shot at his convoy. “As far as I am concerned, there was no Boko Haram yesterday (29th July). It was serious shooting by the Nigerian Armed Forces in Baga,” he said in a media interview. Also speaking when the Progressive Governors Forum delegation visited him, Zulum lamented that the war on insurgency would have been over but for sabotage. He accused elements within the military of frustrating government’s efforts to end the insurgency, saying inter alia: “There is one very important question we need to ask: why is the insurgency not ending? There’s sabotage in the system and there’s a need for the President to examine the current situation with a view to resolving it.”

The military denied the allegation of sabotage, saying its findings have shown that the attack had every imprint of the terrorists. Defence spokesman Major-Gen. John Enenche explained in a media interview: “We investigated…From the tactics and manoeuvres exhibited, it was theirs (Boko Haram) …So I can confidently tell the public that it was not sabotage.”

Zulum previously had occasion to call out the military on alleged failings in the course of prosecuting the anti-insurgency war. But his state being the epicentre of that battle makes them unavoidably bedfellows. Last February when terrorists struck in Auno, a rural community on Damaturu-Maiduguri Road and burnt about 30 travellers to death besides abducting 20 others during sleepover at a deserted military barricade, he accused troops of abandoning their duty post and exposing hapless citizens to danger. Thereafter, he confronted soldiers allegedly caught red-handed extorting bribes from travellers at military checkpoints. The military denied all the charges. Now, there is this gun attack from which he escaped by a hair’s breath.

It is important that President Muhammadu Buhari interrogate the governor’s new claim, because if there is any shred of truth to it, the attack amounts to sheer treason. Even if untrue as alleged, oversight needs be firmly applied to ensure that Zulum and the military do not work at cross-purposes.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in a statement said the attack on Zulum highlighted worsening security situation in the country amid “our collective vulnerability and fragility of the country’s security architecture.” This is very true. With the President apparently unwilling yet to make changes in the security hierarchy, it is hoped the rejig of operational strategies he ordered last week speedily delivers tangible results.

