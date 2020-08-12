‘We’ll redefine youth employment’

From Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly Timothy Owoeye has said laws will redefine the government’s employment policy and train youths on survival jobs.

Owoeye said it was not by accident the Seventh Assembly passed a bill to provide for the establishment of Osun Youth Development Commission (OYDC).

He stressed that the law would harness and develop the potential of youths as partners in nation-building.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Alabi, said the Speaker’s position was to mark 2020 International Youth Day.

The statement reads: “The commission shall provide leadership in setting priorities and direction for youth development. It shall encourage and enhance active participation of youths in all governmental and non-governmental programmes, projects and activities affecting youths.

“The bill is a wake-up call for our youths to explore their inner potential to succeed.

Economically, these are desperate times for us as a country, considering the financial burden and dwindling revenue.

“A youth development commission will pull resources together to implement youth programmes.

‘’Our youths are the most hit during this pandemic. Laws like ours will redefine the employment policy of government and train youths…”

