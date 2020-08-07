We’re disappointed in roles of political actors in Edo State — US Embassy

Perez Brisibe

The United States Embassy in Nigeria, Friday, expressed concern over allegations of interference by security forces in political matters ahead of the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The embassy also stressed that it is disappointed with the role played by some political actors in Edo state adding that it is worried about the deteriorating political climate of the state.

In a statement via its twitter handle @USinNigeria with the caption, “U.S. Embassy Statement on 2020 Off-Cycle Elections in Edo and Ondo States,” it stated that the US being a long-time friend of Nigeria, “it will continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country.”

The statement reads: “The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state. We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run-up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September.

“As we approach the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process. We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”

