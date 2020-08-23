International News

We’re experiencing technical difficulties…

MailOnline has been experiencing technical difficulties that resulted yesterday in readers being unable to submit and read comments.

We identified this as a hardware failure and have now replaced the relevant piece of equipment.

However, we are aware that there is an intermittent fault with comments still not appearing on some stories.

Please bear with us while we fix the remaining issues.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

