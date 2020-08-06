We’re waiting to hear from God on reopening — TB Joshua

Pastor TB Joshua has said that the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos won’t resume for the August 9 Sunday worship until it hears from God.

The pastor disclosed this in a telecast on Emmanuel TV after the State Government says it will lift the ban on places of worship with effect from August 7.

“Good morning and win today! Following the announcement that church services will resume in Lagos on August 9 – that is, this coming Sunday – I wish to commend the authorities for their efforts so far,” he said.

The clergyman assured his followers that as soon as God speaks, he will inform them when services will resume.

“However, having heard from the authorities, we are now waiting to hear from God. Please be assured that as soon as we hear from God, we will inform you when our services will resume. Emmanuel – God is with us,” he added.

The Federal Government placed a ban on religious gatherings in March to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban was relaxed on June 2, however, states were given the discretion for local implementation of the order.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, with 15, 551 confirmed cases deferred the ban relaxation.

Daily Trust reports that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the reopening of worship centers with effect from August 7 for Muslims and August 9 for Christians but with stringent precautionary measures.

This was after a thorough review of the current scenario in Lagos State as regards the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

