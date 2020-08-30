Werner scores first Chelsea goal

TIMO Werner has scored his first goal for Chelsea just four minutes into his debut against Brighton.

Werner was named in Frank Lampard’s starting lineup for the Blues’ pre-season friendly at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with fans given a chance to see the Germany international in a Chelsea shirt for the first time.

Brighton made 2,500 tickets available to home fans following the green light from the Government, with social distancing guidelines in place in the stands.

It didn’t take long for Werner to make his mark for his new club, with the former RB Leipzig star taking advantage as fellow summer signing Hakim Ziyech also played his part.

Callum Hudson-Odoi miscued a header following a wonderful cross from the right flank, but his mistake ended up being the perfect assist for Werner, who was on hand to stroke home from close range.

“I was training on my own for a while when I first signed, but I’ve been working with the whole team over the past week or so and it’s been great.