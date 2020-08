[Daily Trust] The Federal Government recently announced that students in exam classes across secondary schools in the country would resume on August 4, 2020 to prepare for their final examinations, which begins August 17.

The post West Africa: High School Learners, Parents, Teachers Fear Mass Failure, Want Extension appeared first on Breaking News.

The post West Africa: High School Learners, Parents, Teachers Fear Mass Failure, Want Extension appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...