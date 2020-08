The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF)on Thursday said all banks have been asked to resume fully in Nigeria. “We (PTF) have said banks can fully resume,” PTF national coordinator Sani Aliyu said. “They no longer have to select the branches to open.” Businesses, excluding essentials, were shut in Lagos, Ogun, and the country’s capital […]

