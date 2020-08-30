We’ve delivered 41 projects, embarking on 29 others in Isoko – Askia

Askia Ogieh

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, weekend, said the commission under his management in the last one year has delivered a total of 41 projects while 29 others are currently ongoing in the two Isoko local government areas of the state.

The DESOPADEC boss made the disclosure while speaking as a guest during the midyear conference of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, held at the IDU secretariat in Oleh, Isoko South local government area of the state.

The event which had in attendance, traditional rulers, president generals of the various Isoko clans as well as chairmen of the respective IDU branches, also witnessed the foundation laying ceremony of some IDU projects.

ALSO READ: Emami urges DESOPADEC to pay contractor that built Ologbotsere hall

In his remarks, Chief Ogieh further disclosed that the agency is currently doing a lot to mitigate the likely effect of flooding in flood prone areas of the mandate areas of the commission, saying, “What we are doing now is that the issue of the ravaging flood will be seriously mitigated this time around.”

He said: “Within this time, we have been able to deliver 41 projects, which I’m ready to provide the pictorials to anybody and 29 others are in the pipeline that are already awarded and in various stages of completion.

“DESOPADEC has intervened in a lot of areas around Isoko particularly in the Uzere, Ekregbesi, Asaba-Ase, Ndowka East and Abari axis of Patani local government area. We also intervened on behalf of the people of Asaba-Ase which until now was cut off from the mainland with the road now open to traffic.”

VANGUARD