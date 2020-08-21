What Ozo, Nengi share in common

Housemates Ozo and Nengi’ Hampson seem to have placed their love affairs on the lips of many fans.

While the lovebirds are still catching their cruise, some background checks reveal a few things about their lifestyles in the past that may heighten the chemistry for the duo.

Complexion: Yes, skin colour. Some persons are naturally averse to certain complexions. So, this may matter to such people in a relationship. Ozo and Nengi are light-skinned.

Nationality/Region: Ozo is from Imo state while Nengi is from Bayelsa. Suffice to say that both of them are from the Southern region of the country and may not be too difficult blending the ethnicity.

Age bracket: Ozo is said to be 27 while Nengi is 22 – although the latter’s age has been found to be controversial since that was revealed.

Past wide influence: Ozo has once opened up that his proudest achievement was working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. Nengi, on the other hand, once expressed that graduating as a linguist from the University of Port Harcourt because of the experiences but certainly is not her peak. Nengi has also emerged among the top five contestants of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2017.

Career path: What a similarity here! Football freak, Ozo is an entrepreneur and manages an urban clothing line. The queen diva, Nengi also has a shoe line and is willing to invest more into it if she wins the grand prize from the BBNaija lockdown show.