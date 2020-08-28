What will €265k buy in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and west Dublin?

Broe Auctioneers is seeking €265,000 for a three-bedroom bungalow at 18 Cherrywood Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Clondalkin



FRANCE: PROVENCE

Pretty three-storey townhouse in the popular Provençal village of Mouans-Sartoux, which is between glitzy Cannes and Grasse and is famous for its perfume houses. It’s just over 10km to the coast with good bus and rail links. The one-bedroom house has been fully renovated in a traditional style and features a big airy living room cum dining room and kitchen on the first floor and a top floor with bedroom, bathroom and study. The ground floor, currently used as storage, could provide an additional bedroom.

Price €265,000

Agent century21-cc-mougins.com

France



SPAIN: VALENCIA

Three-bedroom apartment with sea views in Moraira, an upmarket coastal town about 80km north of Alicante. The 110sq m apartment has two outdoor terraces and also comes with underground parking and a lock-up space for storage. Simply decorated throughout with terracotta floors and whitewashed walls, it’s in turn-key condition and ready to go as a holiday base or an investment property.

Price €265,000

Agent tabairarealestate.com

Spain



PORTUGAL: ALGARVE

This two-bedroom converted farmhouse in quiet countryside near a village is about 35 minutes inland from Faro. It sits on 0.2 acres of grounds that include patios, terraces and a loggia for al fresco meals. The fully renovated 156sq m house includes a one-bedroom guest annex. Decor is country style with tiled and terracotta floors throughout, slanted timber ceilings and wood burning stoves in the reception rooms. The coastal town of Tavira is about 25 minutes away.

Price €263,000

Agent aimcliffproperties.com

Portugal



ITALY: PIEDMONT

Spacious one-bedroom apartment in an upscale complex with swimming pool and tennis on the shores of Lake Maggiore, just outside the town of Ghiffa, which is famous for its Sacre Monte devotional site. The 70sq m apartment, which is in a complex called Villa Ada, has a large terrace with built-in barbecue, overlooking the lake and gardens of the complex, which was built in the 1990s. The layout includes an open-plan living room cum kitchen, a large double bedroom and bathroom. Secure parking and cellar are included. Milan international airport is about 40km away.

Price €260,000

Agent remax.it