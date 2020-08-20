What will €400k buy in Dublin and Wexford?

TOWN

Address 28 Coolgariff Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Extended three-bed semi-detached house with that all important living space opening directly from the kitchen, with patio doors to the garden. Natural timber flooring throughout the groundfloor area which includes a separate sitting room to the front of the house. Two double bedrooms, one en suite, and a single room upstairs complete the accommodation.

Plus There’s no work to do here.

Minus Back garden is gravel not grass.

COUNTRY

Country: The Bay Garden, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.



Address The Bay Garden, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella

A short distance from Camolin village, this attractive period house sits on two acres of grounds with several outbuildings and a kitchen garden. The property has been run for many years as a tourist attraction with a tea garden, and offers plenty of scope to run as a similar enterprise or to use the additional buildings as studio or home office space. The creeper-clad house has four bedrooms, a bright kitchen with range-style cooker and two reception rooms. Gorey is a 10 minute drive away.

Plus A home with income potential.

Minus Extensive grounds to maintain.