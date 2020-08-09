What Zulum, North East Govs demands from FG?

The Northeast Governors forum on Saturday charged the Federal Government to ensure that the Armed Forces intensify effort to secure sections of the communities that are difficult to involve in public participation in the region.

The forums announced Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum as its Chairman for the period of two years, while urging the Armed Forces to ensure safe access to farmlands for farmers.

The communique was read by the forum’s Chairman, Governor Zulum of Borno at the end of the second meeting of the Northeast Governors forum Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Saturday night.

Present include The Executive Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and the Yobe States under the auspices of North East Governors’ Forum where they discussed the challenges facing the sub-region and resolved to issue the following communiqué:

1. The Forum commends the effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria in fighting the insurgency. However, the Armed Forces should intensify effort to secure hard-to-reach areas in the region and ensure safe access to farmlands.

2. The Forum called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure the deployment of state of the art military hardware to the region.

3. The Forum recommends that the manpower deficit in the Nigerian Armed Forces should be bridged by allowing the Police to carry state of the art weapons where necessary and be provided with strategic equipment like high-velocity tear gas, trackers and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC).

4. The Forum calls on the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to ensure that attention is given to recharging the Lake Chad from National water bodies and strengthen the river basins in the sub-region.

5. The Forum pledges to work together to foster regional integration, growth and development especially in exploitation of its oil and gas potentials, mineral resources, agriculture and industrialization.

6. The Forum called on the Federal Government to revoke selected road contracts awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works for years without progress and re-award the same to more competent contractors and funds to ensure timely execution.

7. The Forum urged the Federal Government to ensure local content in the execution of the Mambila Hydroelectric power project and other programmes of the North East Development Commission to ensure synergy with state governments.

8. The Forum supports the management and Board of the North East Development Commission and agreed to work together in producing a comprehensive strategic Master Plan for the region that will ensure sustainable development.

9. The Forum affirmed its commitment to support the Federal Government agenda of transforming the Almajiri system with a view to strengthening both Islamic and western education as well as stopping street begging and prevalence of out of school children in the region as agreed by the Northern Governors.

10. The Forum also nominated Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, MNSE, mni, Executive Governor of Borno State as Chairman of the Forum for a period of two years and the Headquarters of the Forum will be located in Maiduguri, Borno State.

11. The next meeting of the Forum comes up on November 7th 2020 in Yola, Adamawa State.

Others dignities at the meeting include the Group Managing Director NNPC, Mr. Kyari Mele and Managing Director North East Development Commission, Mohammed Alkali made presentations

Daily Trust reports that some of the critical issues were discussed at the meeting include, including Sustainable developments, security, environment, agriculture, decayed infrastructure, education of Almajiri’s, and oil exploration in the northeast and the lake chad region.

