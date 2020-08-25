What’s the most important item on your insurance policy?

If the worst happens, the right policy will keep a roof over heads and bills paid
Prioritising life, serious illness and mortgage insurance will protect you, the income-generating golden goose. Photograph: iStock
None of us is getting out of here alive, that’s a fact. Untimely death, serious illness and disability happen too. When things are rosy, things like life, serious illness and mortgage protection insurance seem a bore. But if the worst happens, the right policy will keep a roof over heads and bills paid.
Life insurance, critical illness and income protection insurance are what financial planner Daniel Hardiman calls “insuring the golden goose”.
Comments