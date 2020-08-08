SINCE March when Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was dethroned as Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, he has gone under the radar. The last that was heard was that he moved to his Lagos home.

After he left the throne, he was appointed by the Kaduna State government into the board of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) and made Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU). But since those appointments, the normally vocal Sanusi has largely kept his counsel on political and social developments.

He was, however, spotted during the recent Sallah celebrations in Lagos leading some Muslim faithful in a prayer session.

The post Where is Sanusi Lamido Sanusi? appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...