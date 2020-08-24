While Hushpuppi Cools-off In Jail, His Beautiful Girlfriend Dumps Him, Moves On With New Man

While Hushpuppi is cooling off in jail, his Instagram model girlfriend has moved on with another man.

Following Hushpuppi’s arrest in Dubai by the FBI and Interpol for duping over 1.9 million people, Amirah Dyme took to social media to shade him and distanced herself from him..

Amirah who used to flaunt her love for Hushpuppi took to her Instagram page with over 3 million followers to share loved up photos with the new mystery man.

She wrote;

“I’d never make him choose between me and his PlayStation. I’m just gon hurt myself”

See photos she shared below:

Hushpuppi could face up to a maximum of 20 years in jail if he is found guilty of crimes allegedly committed by him.

He has since remained in lawful custody since his arrest without bail.

The court, in a comprehensive report on the detention hearing, gave some reasons for refusal to grant Hushpuppi bail.

“The court agreed with the recommendation of Pretrial Services that Mr Abbas presents a risk of non-appearance and that he should be removed to the charging district in California in custody,” the report said.

The court, in addition to the discovery, cited five major factors for Hushpuppi’s detention.

The major factors cited include:

Mr Abbas is subject to a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted,

Lacks significant community or family ties to the district,

Has a significant family or other ties outside the United States,

Lacks legal status in the country

May be subject to removal or deportation for serving any period of incarceration.

