White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man Seven Times

An unarmed black man, Jacob Blake, 29, has been shot seven times by a white cop in front of his children in Wisconsin, United States. The shocking video of the incident has ignited outrage as Blake was seen walking toward an SUV as at least three cops followed him with their guns drawn. In the process of Blake ignoring police orders to stop and try to get into the driver’s side of the SUV, at least seven gunshots were heard with the victim’s kids witnessing the event right from the car. While he appears to be in a serious condition, the shooting ignited outrage in Kenosha as local residents gathered to protest and denounce the police while some smashed squad cars. In response to the riot, police were seen squaring off with protesters near the site of the shooting late on Sunday. A state of emergency has, however, been declared in the County of Kenosha; a curfew is in effect.

