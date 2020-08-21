WHO Hopes To End COVID-19 Pandemic In ‘Less Than Two Years’

File photo: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, on July 3, 2020 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Fabrice COFFRINI / POOL / AFP

The planet should be able to rein in the novel coronavirus pandemic faster than the two years it took to tame the 1918 flu pandemic, the World Health Organization chief said Friday.

“We have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness, but an advantage of better technology, so we hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

By “utilising the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccines, I think we can finish it in a shorter time than the 1918 flu,” he said.

