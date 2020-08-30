Who is afraid of the Black Lives Matter movement? Notes on a revolutionary conjuncture

Biodun Jeyifo

INEVITABLY, a lot has happened in the six weeks that this column last appeared before I proceeded on a medical leave. Six weeks is a long time of absence and it has been quite unsettling for me to be away for such a long time, even though the absence was needed. That the period happened to coincide with momentous events and developments in Nigeria and around the world made my absence from the column even more regrettable. I am a creature of intense responsiveness to the conflicts and possibilities of the age and a cultural journalist who derives his greatest vocational self-validation from bearing witness to both positive and negative portents in our collective encounter with history, lived and mutable history. Since it so happens that I consider the present period as possibly the most portentous pre-revolutionary moment in all of my adult life, it has been very difficult, very onerous for me to have been compelled into the “silence” of my inevitable medical leave from the column.

In resuming a regular weekly appearance of the column with this piece, let me concretely express what I have in mind in these opening musings. Readers may remember that the last two or three weekly columns that I published before I went on the six-week medical leave were all based on protests and demonstrations pertaining to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) upheavals in America itself and around the world. It was bad enough that my illness and hospitalizations prevented me from sustaining the exploration of BLM that I began in those columns before I went on leave but what was worse is the fact that because of my illness, I could not physically be a participant in BLM protests and demonstrations. If I could have continued to be able to write about the movement in this column, that would have been a form of activism, a mode of giving form and content to my sense of the great historical potentiality of this movement. What does the potentiality consist of? It consists of the fact that in the BLM we have nothing less than something bigger than the historical significance of the struggles of the last days and years of apartheid in South Africa as the most revolutionary movement of African and world anti-racist, anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist struggles.

I am perhaps moving too quickly in my observations and thoughts in this piece and I perhaps need to proceed more cautiously and critically. If, as I seem to be arguing in this piece, the BLM movement is potentially far more historically consequential than the anti-apartheid movement led by Mandela and the ANC and supported by virtually all the progressive movements and governments in Africa and around the world, what is the basis of my making this claim? This is of course a huge question which requires nothing less than a monograph in which an expansive and useful account could be given. That being impossible in the present context, I offer a few salient details in lieu of a fulsome account. I might add here that what I am proposing here is the outline of what I have extrapolated from my own efforts at self-clarification to decide for myself the significance, the revolutionary impact of BLM in America and around the world.

Thus, I identify and emphasize the following crucial aspects of the Black Lives Matter movement. First, please note that like the ANC long before it became the post-apartheid ruling political party in South Africa, BLM was a movement, a project that did not have but had to fight for recognition and legitimacy among the generality of Black people. And like the pre-legitimation ANC, BLM spent a long time before it gradually began to find and consolidate a foothold in the African American community. Perhaps most important of all, BLM was founded and sustained by women, black women, who critically and astutely used gender as the intersectional linchpin connecting gender with class, gender with race, gender with ethnicity, gender with sexuality. Not to be ignored is the extraordinarily uncompromising theoretical and activist stance of the women who founded BLM and sustained its revolutionary integrity in the period before it achieved its current mainstream activist celebrity and élan.

I confess: I write here as if BLM as a movement has fulfilled or is about to fulfill the full scope of its revolutionary potential. That is not quite the case. For it must be clarified that to most black people in America and around the world, BLM is separate and distinct from the global action and advocacy network that officially bears the name Black Lives Matter. To most black people in the United States and around the globe, BLM is a powerful slogan and a resounding cry against police brutality and all forms of state violence against black people. Its program of radical civil disobedience is well known and that’s about all that the average black person knows about its program and its activities. This point leads to a crucial aspect of the organizational structure of the movement which, basically, is very decentralized. In other words, though it has an official website which gives a thumbnail profile of its activities and networks, its decentralized nature in effect means that unlike most avantgarde revolutionary movements or organizations, there is no controlling body that directs or supervises all that is claimed or done in the name of the movement.

This last point brings me to what for me is the most consequential aspect of the Black Lives Matter movement at the present time. This has to be carefully and critically expressed. Thus, though it could be said that BLM is in a sort of alliance with Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in the forthcoming US presidential elections, it is not an alliance between two organizations that will share power if and when victory comes. Of course, it is true that BLM was very influential in the Democratic Party’s choice of a black woman, Senator Kamala Harris, as the Vice-Presidential candidate. But BLM is far more revolutionary than the Democratic Party and for that reason, rather than lay all its eggs in the programmatic basket of the Democratic Party, it must keep its options open as to which elements in that political party can be trusted to keep its promises to working people and black people.

I began this piece with the claim that thanks to the intervention of the BLM, we are now in the most important pre-revolutionary moment since that anti-apartheid struggles of the 70s and 80s of the last century. Let me explain what I have in mind here as clearly as possible. Please bear in mind here that Black Lives Matter, in its most revolutionary expressions, deals with all the social, economic, political and cultural aspects of the oppression of black people worldwide. To speak first of BLM within the US alone, the revolutionary challenge that it poses to the country can be found in the postulate that only on the basis of the transformation of American politics to meet all the oppressions and injustices of the American economic order can the specific demands of black people be met. Of course, many of the theoreticians and activists of BLM will gladly take any specific and particular redress of the condition of Black Americans as a community. But far beyond this, BLM, following established traditions of radical African American thought, is insistent that the liberation of whites in general and poor whites in particular is indissociable from the liberation of black people. What is the basis of this claim, this fundament? It is this: the black woman is the most oppressed, the most mistreated group in America and indeed, around the world; ergo, in order to address oppressions and injustices that disfigure all individual lives and social relations, you must use the most oppressed, the most despised as your benchmark.

The black woman as the mule of the world, as the most oppressed and despised, as a millennial incarnation of the Fanonian “wretched of the earth”? Yes, you could easily find the facts, the data, the statistics to back this claim. But tread carefully, because this claim hides a profoundly ironic fact or datum: in the post-apartheid era, black women, as writers, artists, public intellectuals and activists, have been relatively more prominent than black men. This is why the leading founders and theorists of BLM are women. It is why black women occupy avantgarde positions in black radical traditions of thought and action in the present age. The age of the dominance of the “big man” of politics, of art, of theory and of revolutionary action is gone. I do not mean by this that men, or black men, are no longer to be found in the leading ranks of thought, art and culture; rather, what I mean is that the “big man” who is a man among men, who commands other men and women like a colossus, is gone as the benchmark of African or black liberation.

Mark my words, compatriots. If Biden and the Democratic Party win in the American presidential elections in November, BLM will be a huge factor in the politics of post-Trumpian restitution. Race will be a huge factor in who wins or loses the elections. But it will be race in its intersections with gender and class. Anti-racism, anti-capitalism and anti-imperialism will achieve a new relevance, a new currency in the American political order. And of course, anti-sexism and anti-misogyny. Needless to say, America is not quite ready for such a transformation, if only for the fact that Trumpism will not automatically fade away. But ready or not, America will and must confront its racial and gendered specters of oppression and inhumanity. BLM, as decentralized as it is, will be at the center of the conjuncture.