Why APC will win Ondo governorship election – Sanwo-olu

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has explained why he believes the ruling party will win on October 10.

Mr Sanwo-Olu spoke with journalists on Thursday at Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja according to a report by The Nation newspaper.

The campaign chairman said the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election, has performed well to win again with a landslide victory.

“The party’s confidence is buoyed by the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu in different areas of human endeavours.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the incumbent governor has moved Ondo from her hitherto parlous state and returned it to a trajectory of growth and development.

“This is a major feature of our party. We pride ourselves as harbinger of peace, progress and purposeful leadership wherever we have our foothold.”

He disclosed that he remained confident of victory against the other 16 candidates from other political parties.

He also criticised the administration of former governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

“The people of Ondo were dissatisfied with Iroko’s eight years of motion without movement so they decided to give the progressives the opportunity and so far, Governor Akeredolu has done very well. He has impacted meaningfully on the lives of the poor masses, the middle class as well as the upper class of Ondo residents. In fact, his sterling performance has made our job a lot easier.”

Asked for his message to the opposition parties, Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the parties to desist from wasting their time.

He, however, said no party would be taken for granted.

“They should really not waste their time. But election is something that is not over until it is all over, so we are not going to take anybody for granted. We are going for an election and it is going to be issues based. We will ensure that we campaign on the platform for the people and citizens of Ondo State to see the need why they need to continue with the progressive government that they have,” he said. “We are on the march to victory in Ondo State.”

Although over a dozen parties will take part in the election, there are three major contenders for the race. They are Mr Akeredolu of the APC, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP.