Why Benin should not vote Obaseki, by group

By Emmanuel Oladesu

Group, Benin Renaissance, on Sunday rejected the candidature of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The group urged the people of Benin to also reject the call by the Ogiamien family, led by Prof. Tony Ogiamien, asking them to endorse the governor at the poll.

The President of Benin Renaissance, Chief Ekhator Osawaru and Secretary, Chief Aiyemrkhue Osunde, said the governor had mirrored the infractions of his grandfather, Agho Obaseki.

The group alleged that the governor had betrayed the confidence of Benin people like his father did after enjoying the generosity and kindness of Oba Ovonramwen, only to connive with foreign invaders to lead British troops through the back door into the Benin Kingdom

According to the association, the events that followed, including how the resilience of the Benin prevented Agho Obaseki and other traitors from stealing the throne of the Oba, which they have long coveted, are also well documented in history.