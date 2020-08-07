Why Daystar Christian Centre won’t reopen yet, by Sam Adeyemi

Lagos-based Daystar Christian Centre won’t reopen on Sunday despite the go-ahead to that effect by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, its Senior Pastors Sam and Nike Adeyemi have stated.

Rather, it would continue to meet online until physical congregation becomes safe, they added.

This was contained in a statement on Friday titled, ‘Update on resumption of physical services’.

Sanwo-Olu had given churches the go-ahead to reopen on Sunday after over almost four months of lockdown to checkmate the coronavirus pandemic.

Mosques were also allowed to reopen on Friday, August 7 with full observance of COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, use of face masks and hand-washing.

The Adeyemis, who co-founded the church in 1995, said they would continue to hold online services until it is safe to reopen their expansive auditorium located in the Oregun area of the state.

The statement reads: “We are aware of the Lagos State Government’s announcement that churches can resume physical services from 9th August 2020.

“We thank God for the progress made so far by the federal and state governments, the NCDC and our frontline health workers. However, the leadership of Daystar Christian Centre has resolved NOT to open her worship centres for physical gathering on the immediate.

“Daystar Christian Centre will continue to hold her services online exclusively pending further review.

“We look forward to the resumption of physical services in a safe environment. We urge our members and friends to join us on all our online platforms for life-transforming services.

“God’s mercy that has preserved us thus far will cause this plague to pass over our families, nations and planet in Jesus’ name. Amen!”

