Why Erica is upset with Laycon again

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Laycon’s estranged lover, Erica, is bitter that Laycon didn’t console her after getting two strikes on Sunday.

Erica, alongside Kiddwaya and Ozo got strikes from Biggie, after disobeying House rules.

While speaking to Neo about her strike, the former head of house said she’s not happy with Laycon for ignoring her after getting two strikes.

She said he should at least talk to her about it even if it’s just for two minutes.

Speaking to Neo, Erica said: “I feel like I’m serious situations like this or eviction day you will wish the person good luck.

“After today I don’t even care anymore. I know he said he wants to keep his distance but what he did this afternoon is not acceptable.

“I was given two strikes but he didn’t show any remorse about it. I’m not begging for friendship but at least show sympathy.”

A third strike to Erica will result to disqualification from the reality show.