Why I returned to APC – Gemade

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Barnabas Gemade, has explained why he returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gemade, who rejoined APC at the weekend, had at the wake of the 2019 general elections left the party to actualise his third term senatorial bid on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking to journalists in Makurdi, Gemade, who represented Benue North East senatorial district, said his return to APC would help position the party for more wins.

“The fact is that you move in politics based on the interests that present themselves. When I left the PDP in 2015, precisely 2014, it was because the party had put a framework on ground to stop me from getting my second term as senator representing my senatorial zone.

“And I said well. If you have arsenals flying to shoot you down and you foolishly decide to stay there to be shot, then you are not a clever person. That’s why I left into APC. And I left in good time enough to win my election. And as you know, the incumbent governor of the state at that time contested against me and lost the election.

“In 2019, similar arsenals were put on line to stop me from seeking my election back into the Senate and in a similar manner, I decided to change camp in order to return to the Senate.

“Now, since after that, the situation in our state has presented itself in a manner that everybody is concerned about. It is because of this reason that I felt that SDP is not a political party I can operate in to cause any effect in this state about good leadership, good governance, good representation or even good politicking.

“So, I decided that I should go back to the party that I joined in 2015 and we made a huge success. That is why I’m back in APC,” Gemade said.

Like this: Like Loading...