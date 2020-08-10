Why I was treated in Abuja facility, by Ikpeazu

Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

ABIA State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has thrown light on why he was treated at a medical facility in Abuja when he was diagnosed with the COVID-19, despite reports that the state’s isolation and treatment facilities have one of the best survival rates.

According to the governor, who was responding to a question during a virtual interactive session with reporters, it was not until he arrived in Abuja to seek further answers on his ailment that a second COVID-19 test was conducted and the result returned positive.

