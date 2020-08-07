Why I’m reluctant to give marriage another shot — AU official Iwenofu

Chinelo Iwenofu, the Head Communication Affairs of the African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly, is one of the young Africans being brought on board the administration of African Union (AU) in the bid to launch a new path of growth for the continent. With her global mindset and a life abroad devoid of inhibitions, Iwenofu is trying to use her creative energy to form and lead an organisation that would tell the African story in a new way. In this interview with PAUL UKPABIO, she relives the Nigerian civil war and how she narrowly escaped death at a tender age to live abroad and returned only to find that “things were no longer at ease.”

CONGRATULATIONS on your appointment with the African Union. What exactly does your office entail?

I was unexpectedly appointed as Head of Communication Affairs by the African Union ECOSOCC Nigeria, under the Agenda 2063 official media platform of the Ambassadorial Assembly, which is a continental initiative. My office entails that I act as a contributor and editor on the Africa 63 Magazine, which offers objective information within the African Union scope that educates, entertains and promotes African values to birth a prosperous continent. I will also co-ordinate the writing and production of their up and coming book – The Africa We Want.

How relevant would you say the African Union has been in recent times?

To be frank, the African Union seems to me to have been rather silent of late. Understandably, they are also rather overwhelmed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But I could sense as well that the AU has taken an observatory stance, through which they can, for now, record all the negative occurrences on the continent which will inevitably have to be addressed and acted on sooner or later.

Right now, the continent is under siege, and any voice that speaks too loudly and too prematurely may well be silenced. The relevance of the AU will be felt, once handled well and strategically.

Nigeria used to play the big brother role in Africa. But with the nation presently at the bottom of global poverty rating, do you see Nigeria continuing to play that role effectively?

I see Nigeria continuing to play the big brother role, whether they want to or not, primarily because of the teeming population both inside and outside Africa. We have left good and bad footprints everywhere.

Even if Nigeria was destroyed today, the millions of us living outside will still have an impact. We have stamped our dominance in entertainment, leadership roles outside the continent, even finance! Nigerian banks are fanning out all over Africa, to the extent that a prominent Kenyan described us as being like the Chinese, all over the place spreading our culture.

I am afraid that if Nigeria fails, it will have a domino effect on the rest of Africa, because our DNA is all over the black world. But that is not likely to happen. Nigeria looks now like it is on a downward spiral, and could very well crash to the bottom. But we won’t die. We will get up with a few broken bones and bad bruising in plaster and so on. But once healed, which is the part where we get rid of all the selfish, destructive and recycled elements smothering us from the top, a progressive, young offspring will emerge, as long as they are given the right awareness and creativity. No human being in their right mind will want to dwell forever in ignorance and decay. Mark my words, fresh blood will emerge and take over.

Is it not disturbing that no one is expecting the Covid-19 vaccine to come from Africa? The only African country that offered herbal remedy was undermined and is presently suffering bigger scourge of the virus? Is Africa ever going to find its feet in global development?

Why no one is expecting the Covid-19 vaccine from Africa baffles me. And must it be a vaccine anyway? When we saw Ebola off in 93 days, not much was said about it. In fact, I will not be surprised if the west and the big pharmaceutical companies were disappointed. The fear of Africa and what Africa can achieve is real. So even if we were sitting right on top of the perfect cure for Covid-19, it is likely to be suppressed.

Unfortunately, our age old inferiority complex will also interfere with our own belief in ourselves that we can’t produce such a vaccine. The hydrochloroquine saga comes to mind. This is a cheap anti-malaria drug that we have been using for decades. Most of us may even have it in our system! There are herbs that are rumoured to be effective too. We should have scientists in the lab working on what we have, not waiting like idiots for some foreign power to come and give us a vaccine. I think it’s really about time we formed our very own AHO (African Health Organisation). We will then have the capacity to guide our own medicinal and healing processes.

Africa already has demonstrated its ability in the global dispensation, mostly on an individual basis. And what happens to those Africans who have come out with brilliant developmental ideas? They were snapped up by America and Europe, given citizenship and blended into their respective societies. And guess who takes all the credit? Never the African or Africa! And quite frankly, it serves us right! But that’s another story.

You are a poet, a writer and a publisher. Which of the vocations came first and how were you able to groom each part over the years?

Actually, being a poet came first. Because when I was an 11-year-old, I came first in a national poetry competition in England and Wales. That was barely two years after I arrived in the UK. In between everything else, family, school, reading, and so on, I wrote short stories, newspaper articles. I was a magazine columnist, then editor.

When I got back to Nigeria after a disturbing stint of working with unpleasant employers, I branched out on my own and decided to start my own publishing company, with little or no capital. I still write, mostly ghost-writing for people who want to publish biographies and such.

I’ve barely had time to write for myself, because I would like to write a novel or my memoirs. I jot down poems every time I feel like it, and I should have clocked well over 100 poems, some of which I have carelessly misplaced. However, I have just completed a book of poems which I intend to bring out on my birthday this August.

What led you into the law profession?

Oh, that? I used to think it was a mistake until after a while I began to enjoy it. Practising law in England was a memorable experience. Anyway, I read Law at Southbank University in my desperation to go back to school after the end of a rather early and traumatic marriage.

I had initially applied to read Mass Communication and was told that there was a three year waiting list. My other choices were English, History and Law. When I was offered a place on those other subjects, I opted for Law because that seemed like the most practical in terms of career. I thought I would go back to writing later, but I found myself lingering in the legal profession for many years long after I graduated and qualified.

I worked in a few solicitors’ firms as well as her Majesty’s Treasury Solicitors, which was a source of pride on my CV then. I eventually went into partnership in the city of London before bowing out finally.

Which do you prefer, practising law abroad or in Nigeria?

Practising abroad, of course! I don’t understand what is going on in Nigeria. I’m not used to the system here. I never bothered to go to Law School here, because I had no intention of practising. I was put off by the low salaries of new lawyers.

What memories of your parents do you recall and which of them were you closer to?

My father left for London while we were still in Lagos. He went off to specialise in Ophthalmology. We got caught up in the progrom against the Igbo, which had spread from the north to Lagos. So, my little brother and I were evacuated to the East with my mother. We lived with her throughout our time in the war until we eventually left for the UK in September 1969. My father met us at Heathrow Airport, so most of my adolescent life was spent with him, even though I was put in a boarding school at some point. In which case I would say I was a little closer to my father, but reconciled with my mother in my adult years when I started visiting her in Lagos.

Did your parents play any role in the civil war?

My mother was a nurse at a military hospital in Aba and Nkwerre. Meanwhile in the UK, my father was a Biafran activist when he was not practising medicine.

Were you married to a Nigerian, and given the opportunity, will you go into marriage again?

No, I was not married to a Nigerian. In fact, he was from Grenada and we have two beautiful sons together. I have been given more than ‘an opportunity’ to go into marriage again, but I have not been willing to because the demands on my peace of mind was too high. I had vowed never to go into an abusive relationship or marriage ever again. However, I can never say never. If it is God’s will and a gentleman shows up and our spirits blend, then why not?

The embarrassing journey of African immigrants across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe continues. Why the silence by African governments about these suicidal journeys?

I told you already that most African governments, especially Nigeria, are selfish, destructive and, sorry to say, rotten. It is not in their mindset to help their citizens. They do not want to get their hands dirty, especially if most of the migrants are from another tribe. We need new governments, new leaders that will at least make an effort; at least encourage them to stay home. But they are not being given an incentive to remain in their countries. They are virtually refugees, whether war torn or economic.

You must have seen the Nigerian civil war or experienced a bit of it. What memory did it leave on you?

As a child from a privileged home, the impact was not as daunting as it was for many. But I do recall the constant fear and instability we faced, and I did witness some horrors now and then. Flying out of Biafra a few months before the war ended was also a terrifying experience. The indelible memory it left on me is that war is not the best solution. But sometimes it is absolutely necessary for self-defence.

Did you ever meet the main actor in the civil war, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu in person? If yes, what impressions did he leave on you?

I like the way you say “main Actor”. But who told you he was the main actor? I could only say I actually met Ikemba Ojukwu in person before the war and after the war. During the actual war, despite the fact that we spent some time in his house in Onitsha before it fell into enemy hands, he was never there. We used to watch him on television inspecting soldiers on parade, while his toddler son, Emeka Junior would be exclaiming with delight in Igbo, ‘Look at my father! Look at my father!’

What are your fears about Nigeria and Africa generally?

My fears about Nigeria and Africa is that we could be recolonised. If we continue to allow our governments to greedily seek loans from outside, we might well be plunged back into neo-colonialism and financially enslaved.

Some people are suggesting that Africa needs a revolution. Do you share that belief?

We need a thought revolution, a reset of the mind and complete financial independence through hard work, and the harvesting of our own resources by ourselves. Also, we have to learn to stop fighting one another in the name of ethnicity and religion. These unnecessary conflicts have brought us right down and rendered us easy to manipulate.

It has always been time for a female president. But whether our self-absorbed misogynist males will allow it is another issue. I remember once a guy told me to my face, “If a woman ever rules Nigeria, I will rather commit suicide.” I have never forgotten that sad declaration.

We are the way we are because more than half of the population is not allowed to have a say in the running of our affairs. One or two countries are trying and they are developing faster than the rest. That, I guess, will be a conversation for another day.

