Why IPOB, MASSOB stopped attack on Igbo leaders – Obi’s ex -aide

Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi’s aide, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, says the reason why Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB and Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB stopped attacking Igbo leaders was through his intervention.

Okwenna, who once served as Commissioner for Environment under Governor Peter Obi, has declared his intention to replace Governor Willie Obiano in 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful, said he did it through his leadership skills, adding that as the Director General of Igbo World Summit, he had to find what he called the ‘minimum line’ through dialogue to achieve it.

Okwenna, spoke at the PDP party Secretariat, Udoka Housing Estate, Awka, while addressing the party executive and local government Chairmen as he announce his governorship interest.

He said IPOB and MASSOB members were human beings, adding that what they needed at that particular time was leadership, as nobody was more biafran than the other.

He however, said the insinuations that Obi was propelling him to seek for the governorship seat of Anambra State were not wrong after all, as the Ex Governor was his boss and would always be.

“If Iam Obi’s candidate, it is also an advantage, but it is still a rumour. I will always seek his support in whatever thing I do. Everyone who is contesting anything must look for such heavyweights for support”

Okwenna, said he would always emulate good Igbo leaders like late Dr Michael Okpara, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Sam Mbakwe, Dr Chris Ngige and Mr Peter Obi.

The Chairman of PDP in Anambra State, Sir Ndubuisi Nwobu, assured that the party would conduct a free, fair and credible primaries to elect it’s governorship candidate for 2021 election

He said he would resign if he witnessed any manipulation during the process, adding that it was the duty of the party to elect the person to fly its flag and not through backdoor, noting that he would not be part of such.