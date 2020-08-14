Why Koroba is one of my favorite songs, Tiwa Savage

By Sampson Unamka

Nigeria’s female pop star, Tiwa Savage has explained why her new song, ‘Koroba,’ is one of her favorite tracks on her forthcoming album, ‘Celia.’

The 40-year-old singer said the song is special because it speaks on the two sides of a situation involving ladies that seek men for gratification and financial gains. She said, “Trust me I have a song on the album called ‘Koroba’, it is one of my favourites, it’s a song about…You know how everybody talks about runs girls, like runs girls are girls who go after rich married men or people just for money and we always talking down on them, but the song is about, it takes two you know; so what about the guys who are in a relationship with this young girls, so yeah I have a song for that.”

Tiwa Savage’s much-anticipated album, ‘Celia,’ will be released under Island Records, Island record is a flagship label under Universal Music Group;(UMG) UMG. Tiwa joined the UMG family months after signing a publishing and distribution deal with the music distribution giant.

