‘Why Nigeria’s retail sector hasn’t grown rapidly’

Mr. Ade Sun-Basorun is Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a diversified fast-moving consumer goods company with headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo state and other outlets across southwest, Nigeria. In this interview with Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf he speaks on the prospects and challenges of Nigeria’s organised retail sector following the planned exit of Shoprite from Nigeria. Excerpts:

Following the divestment of the major investors in Shoprite, there is the perception that this is an indication that all is not well with modern retail in Nigeria. What is your take on that?

I can’t comment on the actions of foreign investors because obviously, I am not privy to the decision making process. But, does the sector have its challenges? Absolutely. Almost every sector in every part of the world today has challenges to varying degrees but therein also lies the opportunity. We see on the balance a lot more opportunities than we see challenges and it is on this basis that we continue to invest in the sector. We are excited and optimistic about the growth opportunities in the industry. Millions of Nigerians are counting on the industry to figure it out and bring the benefits of modern retail to them all.

What is the future of Nigeria’s organised retail sector? What are the challenges and prospects?

The future of the organised retail sector in Nigeria is bright. We see a future where the industry continues to grow and continues to overcome key challenges in order to meet consumer needs. If you look at the market context and where consumers are today, you will see underlying trends that support strong opportunity for the sector to continue to grow.

Firstly, the population is increasingly a working population, that is, in time-intensive jobs that keep the middle and working classes busy all day which causes them to require an efficient way to replenish all they need for their households. Secondly, expectations are up. People have gotten exposure to what modern retail looks like. For a lot of people, that matters. When you have a choice between doing your shopping in a comfortable, cool, well-lit and well-organised store as compared to doing it in an environment that is less optimal, most people will elect for the more organised setting. The demographics are also in support of this trend. We have an increasingly young demographics many of whom have only known a world of modern retail. So, telling them to expect to grow into a future where modern retail doesn’t exist or where it shrinks is counter intuitive to them.

As with other businesses within this country and other emerging markets, we also have a variety of infrastructure, environmental, talent and capital issues we have to face. These are just the realities of doing business in several emerging markets. Our view is that the onus is on the business to figure out how to put in place the processes, tools and people to work in an environment where some of those deficits are present.

The sector has witnessed an exodus of foreign players within the last three years and this coincides with an increased ascendancy of local operators. What would you say is the reason for this trend?

I cannot comment on the actions of foreign players in the sector as I am not privy to their operations or decision making.

We have been here for 38 years and we plan and pray to be around for another 38 years. We have weathered many storms and our focus has always been on how we can sustainably serve our customers and communities regardless of the headwinds. We have a social contract with our customers that have lasted for three generations. We take the relationship quite seriously. When you have that sort of long standing relationship with your customers, you cannot look them in the eye and say because of some short-term shocks, you are going to do something that is not in their best interest.

That said, we are more optimistic about the future of modern retail now than ever before. We see a confluence of factors that are positioned to allow the sector finally scale. And this trend cuts across several consumer facing sectors. If we look back 15 years ago, there were very few consumer sectors that were at scale. But progressively over the last 15 years, we have seen a dramatic increase in local consumer manufacturing, an explosion in the quick service restaurant industry which we also experienced in our business; rapid growth of organised pharmacies. We have also seen an explosion in the growth of online and e-commerce both for large players and mom and pop businesses that transact on social media.

With less than 10 percent modern retail penetration in the country, some analysts are of the opinion that the dominance of the traditional model is stifling the former’s growth. Do you agree with this thinking; and why?

I am not sure you can attribute that to the strength of the traditional retail set up. Certainly, we have a very vibrant traditional channel that serves an important purpose for the distribution of goods and for employment and we are excited about the viability of that sector. But consumers want choices and we believe there is a large number of consumers who want modern retail but in some pockets still do not have easy access to the sort of modern retail options that they would like.

The formal retail industry in Nigeria has not grown or scaled as quickly as some of our global peers and, not as fast as some of our regional peers like South Africa and Kenya. I think those of us in the industry and the supporting ecosystem are the ones who need to reflect on the question of why. And when I talk about the ecosystem, I am referring to the operators, real estate developers, financiers, supply chain partners and manufacturers. These are the private sector stakeholders who drive how quickly modern retail is able to scale. The interests and priorities of these stakeholders have not always been effectively aligned to enable the sector to grow.

Up until 10 years ago, some stakeholders still questioned if consumers truly valued modern retail. However, I think most people now appreciate that the answer is yes, consumers have made their choice and they have made it clear that they value the experience and the ability to develop a trust-based relationship with retail brands. Consumers have shown that they are happy to choose modern retail where it meets their ‘value’ equation. This equation is different for different segments of consumers but has consistently offered some balance of affordability, quality, convenience, experience and merchandise authority.

The FoodCo brand has been around for close to four decades, what would you say is the brand’s staying power?

We are very grateful to our customers for their loyalty. We have three generations of customers who have shopped with us. The young children whose parents bought them ice cream and donuts at our stores in the 90’s and now bringing their children out for weekend shopping and Sunday brunch. As a faith-based company, we also do not take for granted the grace of God and favour that has helped us over the years.

That said, some of the things we see as strongly correlated with our sustainability are: our focus on delivering value to our customers; a strong internal engine around driving improvements and a rigorous financial discipline that allows us to be better positioned to deal with the ups and downs.

As a business, we have always focused on delivering value to our customers: quality products at affordable pricing that is easily accessible to them. That’s why today we have nine locations across Lagos and Ibadan, we have an online and Whatsapp offering and increasingly, we have been able to deliver a set of unique products to our customers that they can only find with us.

Secondly, in order to be successful in just about any endeavour, one needs to continuously look around to see how they can do better. We work hard at improving our offering. We are certainly not perfect but we continue to explore how we can drive improvements in all aspects of our business from our store experience, to the set of products we offer, to our internal processes, our use of technology and our employee value proposition.

Lastly, we couldn’t have spent four decades in this business without seeing a variety of ups and downs so we are quite thoughtful around how we manage our finances so that we are prepared for both the good days and some of the more challenging days.

