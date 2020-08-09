Why Tinubu is angry with Obaseki — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council (PDPNCC) for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State has alleged that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is angry with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State because he refused to “dance to the tune of a cabal in the APC.”

Tinubu said Friday night that Obaseki committed an impeachable offence over his “perverse” action in the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

He said in a statement that the alleged blocking of the legislative house to prevent the inauguration of two-thirds of lawmakers of the APC was a mockery of the constitution.

But the PDP Campaign Council in a statement on Saturday by its Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Obaseki was no longer in Tinubu’s good books because he denied a “cabal” in the APC access to the state treasury.

The PDP campaign council said the “whining” by Tinubu had further validated allegations that the attempt to seize the Edo legislature had the fingers of the APC leadership for their personal reasons.

In the same vein, the chairman of the Edo State PDP governorship campaign council, Chief Dan Orbih, advised Tinubu, to allow Edo people to choose who governs them.

“Tinubu should leave governor Obaseki alone because he is not a dictator like him,” Orbih said in a statement on Saturday.

He said Tinubu’s style of politics is unattractive to Edo people, adding, “it doesn’t make sense for him to sit in Lagos and draw up impeachable offences for the elected governor of Edo state.”

In a related development, the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has raised the alarm over the importation of assassins by the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole to assassinate some individuals in the state.

Shaibu said the mode of entry and activities of the suspected assassins have been communicated to security agencies.

Also, a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, alleged that the presidency and APC governors shun the official flag-off of its campaign.

Reacting, the spokesperson to h, Victor Oshioke denied the allegations, saying, “Oshiomole didn’t import any thug, Obaseki is only out to discredit Oshiomhole. He won all his elections without violence, so why will he plot to assassinate anybody when he is not contesting an election”.

