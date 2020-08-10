Why we abducted and killed immigration officer in Nasarawa – Kidnappers

By Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa state police command on Monday said it arrested 27 criminals/armed robbers including the killers of the immigration officer in the state, late Salisu Usman Maku and his younger sister late Saidatu Usman Maku early last month.

Speaking to our Correspondent in Lafia while being paraded by the state police command Monday in Lafia, the suspect Mr Mohammed Sulieman confessed to committing the crime.

According him “Our intension was not to kill him when we kidnapped him but he was flexing muscles with us and trying to expose our hideout and to ensure our safety, we have to waste his life, that was why we killed him.”

The command equally paraded Shagari Ibrahim, Isa Ibrahim, Musa Sake and Ibrahim Mohammed for kidnapping the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa state Bishop Joseph Masin sometimes in May 2020.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspects led by Shagari Ibrahim said their aim of kidnapping the man of was not to hurt him but to get some money from him and once his people was able to get the money for us, we released him,” he said.

The commissioner of police, Bola Longe said killers of the late immigration officer was arrested by Anti-kidnapping squad base on intelligence report.

He explained further that while acting on credible intelligence “the command personnel cordoned off the vicinity of Aro hospital located at Jemkwe development area, Obi LGA of Nasarawa state and succeeded in arresting the Kidnappers of the state CAN chairman.”

Other suspects paraded by the state police command were notorious armed robbers arrested from different locations of the state.

The commissioner explained that the security of lives of every law abiding citizens remain it’s topmost priority and will not shirk away from this constitutional duty.

Like this: Like Loading...