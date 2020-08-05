Why we are on rampage – Suspected cultist

Ten suspected secret cult members arrested by the police in Lagos State

for allegedly causing mayhem in Itire and Mushin areas of the state have told interrogators that they went on rampage over the killing of their member.

The police command in the state said it arrested the suspects, whom it described as members of the unlawful Aiye cult gang, on June 8, 2020, on Ogunmuyiwa Street, Itire, where they were attacking passers-by.

One of the suspects, Quam Gabriel, was said to have confessed at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Lagos that he and his colleagues took to the streets violently to avenge the killing of their member by a rival gang members, while he was returning from a social event,.

According to the police, Gabriel stated, “Those behind Emeka’s death are rival gang members who invited their friends from outside the area to carry out the hatchet job.

“Emeka was macheted many times and left to bleed to death. But he still found his way home. He was unconscious when we found him in his house.

“We took him to the hospital but he never recovered; he passed away in that state. The machete cuts on his body showed that he was attacked.”

The police identified the other arrested members of the gang as Ahmed Ajibosi, Rasheed Afolabi, Terry Ebode, Ibe Ugochukwu, Yusuf Abubakar, Uche Ndubuisi, Lateef Akintunde, Ojo Sunday and Wale Sodiq.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told our correspondent yesterday that the command, acting on credible information about the activities of some suspected cultists at Ogunmuyiwa Street, Itire, had stormed the area.

Elkana said the operatives were able to arrest 10 of the large crowd of suspected cultists wreaking havoc in the area.

He also disclosed that in a related development, the Sagamu road police station had on June 9, 2020, at about 9.40am, received a distress call that some hoodlums were fomenting trouble at Agric bus stop, Owutu.

“On receipt of the information, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer was promptly deployed to the scene. Six suspects were arrested,” he added.

