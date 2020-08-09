Why we inherited NEPU’s struggles for emancipation of downtrodden – PRP

As it marks the 70th founding anniversary of the defunct Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has described itself as the direct heir of NEPU and its legendary struggle for the emancipation of Nigeria’s downtrodden, exploited and oppressed working masses.

The PRP National Chairman, Alhaji Falulu Bello, in a statement on Saturday, said “Just like NEPU, PRP holds the principle of converting machinery of government from an instrument of oppression into an agent of emancipation.”

The national chairman said the party went out of it way to ensure that the composition of its organs and branches was inclusive of all cultural and ethnic identities, to the extent of even encouraging the formation of affiliate tribal unions dedicated to fighting their own local despots.

He lamented that such inclusiveness practiced by NEPU has eluded the present crop of progressives, claiming that it evident in, “the present progressive retreat, particularly by the present crop of the Nigerian elite, into exclusive primordial cocoons.”

According to him, “Exactly seventy-odd years ago; to be precise, on August 8, 1950, arguably one of the most forward-looking and conscientious political parties in Nigeria was midwifed in the ancient city of Kano. Christened the “Northern Elements Progressive Union” [NEPU]; the founding of the party, marked the breaking of an epoch in Nigeria’s political history.

