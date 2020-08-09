Why we will vote APC – Lagos Igbo traders

Medinat Kanabe

Igbo traders in Lagos have said that they will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all elections that will be held in the state.

According to them, this is because of the leadership of the lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu.

This declaration was made during a get together of sons and daughters of Igbo extraction at the palace of Eze Christian Nwachukwu, Eze Igbo of Lagos, recently.

Speaking at the get together, Okey Anorue, Babaloja of Tejuosho market, phase 2, said that the lawmaker had demonstrated love for his people by visiting them at their homes, places of business and markets, reconciling the people in a way, nobody had done before.

“Idimogu has been mediating over disputes. He has visited the markets and preached peace in areas where there were issues. No previous leader has done that. He has also marketed the APC to us in such a way that we would be attracted to the party. This I must tell you is leadership. He is a humble man and that is why we have chosen to support him. We will vote for APC because of Idimogu” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...