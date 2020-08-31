Why we’ve not released 2020 half-year financial statement – Stanbic IBTC

The management of Stanbic IBTC has informed its shareholders about the delay in the release of its financial statement for Half Year 2020.

The bank said that it has not released the statement because it is seeking the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Stanbic IBTC made this known in a disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

The notice was signed by Chidi Okezie, the Company Secretary.

The bank, a member of Standard Bank group, noted that the statement will be released on or before September 25.

“This is to inform The Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as our Esteemed Stakeholders that we are experiencing a slight delay in the release of the 2020 Half Year Audited Financial Statements for Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (“Stanbic IBTC”),” the bank said.

“This delay is occasioned by the fact that we are currently seeking the approval of our primary Regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”) for the Half Year Audited Financial Statements, following which the said Financial Statements will then be released to the Market.

“We are working diligently to ensure that our Company’s 2020 Half Year Results are published on or before Friday 25 September 2020. “

Apart from Stanbic IBTC, other banks whose half-year financial results have not been released include UBA, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, among others.