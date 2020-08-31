Busted : South African Lady Exposes Her Late Brother’s Wife Dirty Secret At His Funeral (video)

A dramatic video has surfaced online showing the moment a South Africa lady exposed her late brother’s wife’s secret affair at his funeral service.

The worst thing that can happen to any man whether late or alive is to get married to a bad and unfaithful wife.

When you marry a got wife, it is said that almost half of your problems in life would be solved. But if the opposite is the case, then you may have incurred a significant amount of problem in your life, reasons why some men do not last long in life.

Late Khitsane, was said to be a tombstone desire who is faithful to his wife to a fault until his sudden demise.

Late Khitsane was decribed by his children and a loving, and hard working man. Even his close friends and associates gave a positive testimony about how he lived his life before he passed on in August.

During his funeral on August 30 2020, his sister caused a mild drama when it was her time to give her own tribute.

When she stood up to speak, she reportedly she accused her late brother’s wife of sleeping with other men at his memorial service on Sunday August 30.

According to her “My brother is in pain. Because while the funeral was ongoing, it turned out that his wife brought a man to the house”

While she was speaking, the late brother’s wife disrupted her speeches by throwing stuff at her and telling her to stop.

Soon after, it later turned into physical exchange before they were preventing from causing harm to themselves.

This is really sad thing to ever happen to anyone.

