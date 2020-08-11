Wike dissolves Rivers Task Force, sacks aide

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has approved dissolution of the State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks with immediate effect.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim announced this in a statement shortly after the Task Force caused an accident involving a pregnant woman while pursuing a commercial bus in Port Harcourt.

Nsirim said the Governor relieved his Special Assistant in charge of the Task Force, Mr. Bright Amaewhule, of his appointment.

READ ALSO: Rivers youth destroy Taskforce vehicle for causing accident

He said: “Members of the Taskforce are hereby directed to return the operational vehicles and Identity Cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than 4p.m tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

“They will be paid their salaries as they return the vehicles and Identity Cards. Government will reconstitute the Taskforce after proper orientation and training”.

Like this: Like Loading...