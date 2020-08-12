Daily News

Wike dissolves taskforce, sacks aide

By
0
Post Views: Visits 46

From Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

 

 

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has dissolved the taskforce on illegal street trading and motor parks.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the team was dissolved after it caused an accident involving an expectant mother while pursuing a commercial bus.

The governor’s Special Assistant who oversees the taskforce, Bright Amaewhule, was also sacked.

He said: “Members of the taskforce are directed to return the operational vehicles and their identity cards to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than August 12 (yesterday). They will be paid their salary as they return these and another team will be reconstituted after proper orientation and training.”

 

Court convicts pirates involved in hijack of vessel – Navy

Previous article

Uzodimma is pan-Nigerian governor

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News