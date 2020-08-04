Wike signs revised 2020 budget

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has signed into law the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill.

This followed the presentation of the budget by the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule to him at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The total figure of the revised budget for the 2020 fiscal year signed by the Governor stands at N300 billion.

It represents a 48 percent reduction from the N530 billion originally budgeted by the government.

Governor Wike said the unfortunate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Nigeria, necessitated the review.

The implication of the budget review, according to him, was that budgetary allocations, including capital and recurrent expenditure, had been reduced.

“By the revised budget, it means that so many things have to change. We have cut down the capital and recurrent expenditure to face reality.

“We are the only State that has not cut down the salaries of political appointees and elected officers. Virtually, all the States of the federation have cut down 20 to 30 percent of salaries of political appointees. Having cut down the recurrent expenditures, the overhead will no longer be the same”, he said.

The Governor also stated that the proposed reconstruction of the Assembly Quarters would be carried out, saying “One thing I can assure you is that we are working with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to reconstruct the Assembly Quarters.

“A good living environment and quality houses will enhance your input and services to our State.”

The Governor also promised to release the balance of funds for 2018 constituency projects of the legislators.

In his remarks, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani noted that governor Wike has conscientiously implemented policies and programmes to benefit Rivers people.

