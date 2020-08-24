Woman, 49, dubbed the ‘world’s hottest grandma’ reveals the secret to ‘keeping herself youthful’

A woman dubbed the world’s hottest grandma has revealed her secrets to ‘keeping herself youthful’ – including freezing her body to -110C in three minute cryotherapy sessions.

Gina Stewart, 49, from Queensland’s Gold Coast, shot to global fame in 2018 for her ageless physique and stunning appearance – which saw her outperform women half her age in modelling competitions.

And the mother-of-four and grandmother-of-one has admitted that she isn’t shy about trying unusual beauty treatments to keep her good looks, having recently endured cryotherapy to ‘rejuvenate’ her body, according to the Daily Star.

The celebrity-loved therapy is a hyper-cooling remedy for muscle fatigue, muscle repair, injury treatment plus general skin revival, and involves enveloping the body or a localised area in nitrogen mist for three minutes.

While it leaves the skin feeling refreshed, a person’s body will also be working overtime to maintain its core temperature, thus burning hundreds of calories per session and influencing the metabolism long term.

While Gina is determined to maintain a youthful face and physique, she insists the one thing she won’t try is Botox because she’s terrified of needles

Speaking to the publication, Gina said: ‘Something I’m doing and have done for a while now to keep myself looking youthful is cryotherapy. I literally freeze myself to -110C for three minutes a session.’

While the grandmother, who is known for her racy snaps showcasing her double-E cup breast implants, will try most things to remain ageless, she plans to avoid Botox because she’s ‘terrified of needles’.

Instead, the mother sticks to a strict skincare regime – involving her ‘secret weapon’ rosehip oil. She also opts for a protein-filled diet.

What is cryotherapy? Cryotherapy is a restorative and therapeutic treatment used for managing pain, smoothing skin and encouraging weight loss. The term comes from the Greek language, which translates to ‘cold cure’. These icy techniques have been around for ages, dating back to the 17th century. Athletes have long submerged themselves in baths of ice or used ice packs for recovery and to help numb pain. Whole body cryotherapy was originally developed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in Japan in 1978. A cryotherapy tanks dip below freezing temperatures by using cryogenic nitrogen vapor. The cold temperatures boost blood flow to vital organs in an attempt to regulate temperature. When this nutrient and oxygen-rich blood flows back to the skin, it’s said to speed up the renvewal of skin cells and tissues. It’s also said to stimulate the lymphatic system to flush out toxins and promte a faster turnover of skin cells. Anti-inflammatory effects can also help to soothe certain skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. Colder temperatures also constrict the blood vessels in the skin, giving an immediately smoother complexion.

The Instagram star, boasting 252,000 followers on her profile account, also avoids alcohol and coffee – claiming it’s an ‘essential’ part of her youthful looks.

But the grandmother doesn’t rule out all treats, explaining: ‘I do love chocolate so I don’t deny this, but only in moderation.’

Gina first made headlines back in 2018, when she competed in Maxim Australia’s ‘Maxim’s Finest’ competition, emerging as a finalist.

She now regularly shares provocative photographs of herself online, having built a large following thanks to her ageless looks.

Despite her popularity, Gina confessed last year that she was the victim of online bullying.

In an emotional social media post, the Sunshine Coast-based bombshell revealed that cyber trolls had been body shaming her with vicious comments.

‘These same trolls attack a lot of people in the public eye and you can see them in the comments section of online news media, ripping people apart about their features and body image, with vicious and defaming comments,’ she raged.

She implored people to consider the impact of their harsh words on social media before sending their comments.

‘Think before you act, if you believe your words are going to hurt someone then think twice,’ she wrote.