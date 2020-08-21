Woman allegedly confined for three days by husband found dead in Kano

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
By Bashir Bello
The corpse of a woman (identity undisclosed) allegedly locked up in a solitary room for three days by husband in Mariri Quarters in Kano Metropolis have been uncovered.
Security operatives uncovered the corpse following a tip-off by neighbours who perceived offensive odours from the decomposing body.
Also read: Boy, 18, allegedly stabbed to death by friends over failure to buy hard drugs
Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the development.
DSP Haruna stated that investigation has been launched into the matter.
Meanwhile, the corpse was said to have been evacuated to the mortuary.
Comments